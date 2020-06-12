MURRAY – Peel and Holland Insurance recently donated meals for 125 employees at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
This effort was organized by their employee-led Caring Committee as part of a regional initiative to support and recognize various local organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their meals donation to MCCH was also designed to support the business of a local restaurant, The Big Apple Café.
“We’ve always set aside a budget to support the communities where we work and do business, however this year our team has really ramped up that effort given the many challenges that have hit our region hard. Many businesses are suffering due to quarantine measures, and our public safety and healthcare professionals are feeling more stress than ever,” said Peel & Holland President Roy Riley.
“Peel & Holland is fortunate to be in a position to share our support. I am extremely proud of our employees who make up our Caring Committee. Their goal has been to spread positivity and gratitude during a very rough time. Providing a meal for MCCH employees is just one more way we can show how much we care and appreciate our local healthcare professionals.
For more information, contact the hospital’s marketing department at 270-762-1381.
