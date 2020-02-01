BENTON – Peel & Holland Insurance, which has an office in Murray, announces its expansion through a recent merger with Riddle Insurance of Madisonville and its subsidiary, R. Barga and Company Insurance of Benton.
The companies provide business property and casualty insurance, surety and bonding, family insurance, and employee benefits plans, along with workplace wellness programs. This merger, which was finalized Jan. 1, 2020, combines teams totaling 83 employees in seven regional office locations across western Kentucky.
“Our companies are built on very similar legacies totaling 198 years of service. We have seen many changes, but this opportunity to unite is one of the most exciting ever,” says Roy Riley, president of Peel & Holland.
“We will continue to serve clients of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. However, our merger allows us to capitalize on our collective areas of expertise across a larger team of industry veterans. For example, Peel & Holland has a team dedicated to insuring public entities such as county or city governments, utilities, libraries and schools in nearly every county across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“We also have vast knowledge to mitigate risks for the construction industry, particularly managing worker’s comp costs. R. Barga and Company is well-known for its excellent service to marinas and the boating industry. Riddle Insurance has deep roots in the coal mining industry that has diversified into strengths serving agriculture and contractors. Together, we are stronger and can serve a wider client base, ensuring that they are protected, safe, and secure. It’s a winning combination.”
From an operational standpoint, Riley also explains that Riddle Insurance, R. Barga and Company, and Peel & Holland each will continue to function as independent insurance agencies with access to multiple carriers. This enables them to offer clients a broad choice of products and deliver highly personalized advisory services. The agencies represent thousands of insurance products and are not affiliated with just a single insurance carrier which limits a client’s choices. Combined staffs, additional resources, and multiple office locations will not only expand the companies’ overall geographical footprint, but also will enhance the level of service available to clients.
Keith Riley, senior vice president of property and casualty for Peel & Holland says, “There is no better way of providing insurance than through independent agents. Riddle Insurance is a company we have known for some time, and like us, they have a very high regard for the personal relationships they develop. We help clients, large and small, manage their risks and obtain the right insurance at the right price. Skip and his team have built an excellent reputation by offering a wide range of solutions to businesses in their region of the Commonwealth. They have also served the needs of many in Marshall County for over twenty years through R. Barga and Company.” Riley also explained, “This merger integrates two great organizations together, while leaving local relationships intact. Together we will be stronger.”
