MAYFIELD – Peel & Holland has announced the location of its new Mayfield office at 1325 KY45 North, Suite C.
“We are excited to announce that we have found a new home in Mayfield!” a news release from the insurance firm said. “Our doors are open and our Mayfield team has settled into the new office. Although our address has changed, our phone number, fax number, office hours and our team remains the same.
“We understand these past few weeks have been incredibly hard on this community. We are inspired and in awe of the strength, resilience, and kindness of our clients, team and neighbors. We value our clients, the Mayfield/Graves community, and we are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the bright future of Mayfield.”
