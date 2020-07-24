BENTON – Peel & Holland’s Associate Vice President of Business Insurance and Employee Benefits Jessica Jeffress has been elected as board chair for a national insurance technology organization known as NetVU. The Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU) is an independent, national member organization committed to providing industry advocacy, world-class education and networking to more than 30,000 insurance agencies, carriers, MGAs, compliance organizations and over 500,000 users of Vertafore’s solutions. Jeffress has been actively engaged with this national organization for over ten years.
At their recent annual election of directors, Immediate Past Chairman Joe Clabaugh welcomed Jessica saying, “It’s time for me to pass the virtual gavel, and I can’t think of a better person to lead this board and help chart the future course of NetVU than your chair- elect. I’ve gotten to know her over the last four years as we’ve served together on the board. She’s smart, she listens, she’s empathetic, she has an opinion, she has a dry sense of humor, and she’s definitely a taskmaster!”
Jefress resides in Murray and is a graduate of Murray State University.
Peel & Holland leaders have actively participated in the NetVU/Vertafore technology organization for many years. Company President Roy Riley held the chair position in 2002/2003. Previously, Jeffress served as chair of the ImgageRight NetVU Chapter, and she began serving on the board of directors in 2017. Explaining the advantages of the close affiliation with this organization, Jeffress said, “NetVU is a great resource for Peel & Holland in many ways. It is not just about using the technology better, but how to solve some of the issues and opportunities our organization faces. There are thousands of other members nationwide, and as you network with them and meet them through chapter meetings, the annual conference, and board meetings, you tap into an invaluable resource. I cannot count the number of times I’ve called a fellow NetVU member and asked for help or for feedback on an idea. I’ve never been part of an organization – made up of industry competitors, mind you – that is full of people so willing to help each other. We’re also able to influence our vendors to make changes that we need, our clients need, and our industry needs.”
She continued, “There is power in the collective voice of NetVU members, and we’re better for it. For me, my world has been broadened so much by the relationships I’ve created at NetVU. There are incredible resources I can tap into, and I have the ability to interact with other organizations similar to ours from across the country. I’ve become a much stronger leader because of all the mentors I’ve had at Peel & Holland and at NetVU.”
Jeffress’ term as NetVU Chairman of the Board will run through July 2021.
