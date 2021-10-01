MURRAY – Pella Corporation representatives Launa Ferguson, human resources, and Macie Gibson, HR intern, recently presented Murray Early Head Start with a $1,000 check to assist in purchasing new children’s books and Early Childhood Education resources and supplies.
“We chose Murray Early Head Start because of the amazing work EHS provides to children and the community,” Ferguson said.
Mandee Flores, Murray EHS supervisor, said the Murray Early Head Start staff is very appreciative. “With this donation, we can purchase supplies that will enhance our curriculum to help our infants and toddlers meet their developmental milestones, but also have fun at the same time! We are so grateful to Pella for such a generous gift.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.