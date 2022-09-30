MURRAY – A local pharmaceutical business will soon be moving into a much larger space, giving it the ability to double its work force in the future.
Pharmacy, Inc. and AeroCare is currently on Spruce Street, but will be moving into a newly built 15,000-square-foot building on Industrial Road. Jayme Henson, pharmacy manager for Pharmacy, Inc., said the company was purchased by AdaptHealth several years ago.
“When we merged with AdaptHealth, we went from having just a few hundred locations, and now we have 759 locations in 47 states,” Henson said. “We do mail-order pharmacy, and we ship nebulizer medications across the United States. With our growth, we’re constantly hiring, so we’re moving to our new location to meet the demands. About three-fourths of the building is going to be pharmacy-related, and a quarter of the building is our medical equipment company.”
“We service our area and the surrounding counties when it comes to CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure) needs, oxygen needs, any kind of bent metal (like) hospital beds, wheelchairs, that kind of thing,” said Whitney Jonas, manager of home medical equipment portion of the business.
Robert Swift, owner of Swift Rentals, said he purchased eight acres from Briggs & Stratton on Industrial Road after the manufacturer closed its Murray facility. He said he has been in business with Pharmacy Inc. for 22 years and was happy to be able to provide them with the space and the building to expand.
“A lot of small businesses come to Murray, Kentucky, and I’ve been able to build buildings that would suit them,” Swift said. “Usually, it’s been about a 5,000-square foot building. Sportable Scoreboards came here, and they started with 5,000 and then took over another 5,000 and they had 10,000-something square feet. Then, of course, they got bigger and built their own building. Glen Di Trucking has been with us 15 or 20 years, I’d say, and Perry Enterprises has been there about as long as Pharmacy, Inc.
“I get a lot of small companies that come, but now they’re looking for something bigger, and that’s why I bought the Briggs & Stratton property – so I can have that to develop bigger buildings. This is the first big office building that I’ve built, and it’s 15,000 square feet.”
Henson said Pharmacy, Inc. currently has 40 employees, but with the number of stations, they will have room to grow to 80 employees. They expect to complete the move to the new location around the middle of October.
