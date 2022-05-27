MAYFIELD – Pilgrim’s Pride recently provided an update on how its tornado relief funds are being invested in Graves County to assist with community recovery needs and support long-term rebuilding efforts resulting from the devastating tornado that impacted the area in 2021.
Earlier this month, Pilgrim’s presented $1 million in Hometown Strong funding to disaster relief organization, the Hope Initiative, to support the construction of 10 houses for local Mayfield families, who were displaced by the tornado. In addition to a Hometown Strong investment in the community of $740,000, Pilgrim’s announced in December that it would donate $1 million to assist with tornado recovery needs and support long-term rebuilding efforts.
The company provided hot meals, water, baby supplies, ice, hygiene products and other much needed items during the immediate aftermath of the storm. Pilgrim’s also partnered with the Fulton County Transit Authority (FCTA), donating $10,000 to the agency to provide free transportation in the Graves County area.
This week’s announcement will supplement this support, including providing homes for at least three Pilgrim’s team members whose houses were destroyed.
“When disaster strikes, we know we can count on our community to come together and pull through,” said Kent Massey, Pilgrim’s Mayfield complex manager. “As we rebuild and restore our beloved community, I am proud that Pilgrim’s can provide these funds to the Hope Initiative to support local families in need, including a few of our own team members.”
“What started as a tragedy continues to be a tale of redemption,” said Stephen Boyken, lead pastor of His House Ministries and the Hope Initiative. “We are so grateful for the kindness of our friends at Pilgrim’s and their heart to help build hope in our community.”
