MURRAY – Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 of Murray recently honored the Kroger Company for supporting the programs and goals of the post.
“In recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which contributed to the advancement of the American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and Country, Post 73 hereby recognizes Kroger,” said George James, Post 73 executive committee chair.
James went on to say that Kroger supported two important fundraising efforts of Post 73 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing legion members to set up a membership drive table and sell bracelets and American flags at the store.
“Kroger management was extremely cooperative and the meat department, and manager Chris Mayfield, was instrumental in two very well received fundraisers,” James said.
Bill Cowan, post commander added, “we appreciate the support of all of the businesses and people of Calloway County and our members are proud to continue to serve this community.”
