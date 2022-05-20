MURRAY – Charter Senior Living and DMK Development Group have announced plans to partner for the development of their next senior living community in Murray.
DMK Development Group has secured approximately 17 acres of land for purchase along Robertson Road South pending final approvals. Construction could start as soon as early as the fall of 2022.
We are pleased to be part of this exciting new project,” said Keven J. Bennema, CEO of Charter Senior Living. “We saw an opportunity to not only extend our mission and culture, but to expand upon what we do best as an organization – provide exceptional resident care, support and services to senior adults while also being the employer of choice in each market we serve. We also understand the needs of families, and we have been able to develop unique services and programs that have enhanced the lives of thousands of seniors and look forward to operating is this new market.”
According to a news release, the new community will feature 54 assisted living apartments and 25 memory care apartments in a mixture of studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, and amenities will be as varied as the seniors who will call the community home. Inside its walls, the community will boast a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas complete with an on-site chef, an activity room designed to accommodate everything from art projects to game nights, a beauty and barber salon, library and a fitness center.
Outside, seniors and their guests can enjoy beautifully landscaped courtyards, a putting green, lush gardens, and more, the release said. The project will represent a total community investment of $14 million and create over 200 construction jobs, as well as 60-70 permanent jobs once the community is open.
“We identified a growing need in the Murray market for a senior community that will provide quality, hospitality-based senior care without giving up the luxuries of home,” said David Kitchen, Founder and CEO of DMK Development Group. “The innovative design and hospitality-oriented care of our communities give aging Americans what they want today – more services, amenities and the attention they deserve. Our partnership with an outstanding family-owned, dedicated team like Charter Senior Living, is an exciting collaboration towards continuing their mission to enhance the human spirit.”
