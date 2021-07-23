MURRAY – The Murray Bank has again earned a coveted 5-star superior rating from Bauer Financial, an independent bank research and rating firm. This is the 73rd consecutive quarter that they have received the highest ranking, which signifies that The Murray Bank is one of the strongest banks in the nation.
“One thing that has been made clear in the past year and a half is that a bank is neither a building nor technology. While both are good and necessary, it’s the people behind the walls and technology that make a bank what it is,” notes Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “They are also what has made The Murray Bank such an invaluable resource for their community. The Murray Bank employees have shown tremendous dedication and commitment to both customers and the community.”
BauerFinancial reviews banks on a quarterly basis using the raw data that banks file with financial regulators. Banks are rated based on a number of financial metrics including their capital ratio, profitability and loss trend, the level of delinquent loans and repossessed assets, the market value versus the book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment ratings, and liquidity. Banks are rated on a scale of zero to five stars, with five stars being the strongest. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it, nor can any choose to be excluded. Consumers may obtain free star-ratings by visiting www.bauerfinancial.com
“We are very pleased to be once again recognized as a premier financial institution by BauerFinancial,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “This recognition not only speaks to the strength of our organization across many areas, it also signals our long-standing financial performance and commitment to providing the highest level of service to our customers, community, and partners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.