MURRAY – The Murray Bank announces that Phil Quarles has been promoted to the position of senior vice president of operations. Quarles joined The Murray Bank in 2002, and has most recently served as vice president of loan operations.
“Phil is a valued and trusted leader who has the passion, determination, and dedication to encourage his team and colleagues to perform above the rest,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “Since day one, he has made a significant impact on the success of The Murray Bank and will continue to do so as we head to the future.”
Quarles resides in McCracken County with his wife, Suzanne.
“My focus every day is on delivering the best experience to our customers, inspiring our staff to be their best selves and an abiding commitment to improve the lives of our customers and community at large,” said Quarles. “For over 18 years now my focus has lined up with The Murray Bank’s mission statement, so I’m excited to see how I can continue to serve the bank and this community in my new position.”
Quarles can be reached at the main office of The Murray Bank, 405 S. 12th St. or by calling 270-753-5626.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.