MURRAY – American Legion Post 73 has recognized three individuals affiliated with Quest Fitness of Murray for their support of the American Legion First District National High School Oratory Scholarship Fund.
Those individuals are Dr. Sean Kelly, Master Tung Dinh and Dr. Huang Kelly.
Bill Cowan, Post 73 commander, stated that the owners and staff of Quest Fitness, through their “Journey to Freedom” initiative during 2020 were instrumental in the scholarships for students who participated in the contest. “We would not have been able to provide the scholarships this year, due to the COVID pandemic, if local people and businesses had not stepped up and helped us raise the funds,” Cowan said.
Post 73 Service Officer Mark Kennedy echoed the sentiments of Commander Cowan.
“We are proud to present the Quest Fitness folks with a Certificate of Appreciation for their support of American Legion programs and the youth of our community,” Kennedy said.
