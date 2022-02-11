TRIGG COUNTY – Local business, Re/MaxSouthern Charm announces the addition of Emilee Adams as their newest real estate professional.
Adams will be bringing with her the passion she holds for helping her community and bringing growth to the western Kentucky region.
Adams was born in Hopkinsville and raised in Cadiz, where she has resided for the past 19 years. She is a graduate of Trigg County High School and Hopkinsville Community College, where she obtained an associate’s degree in business. Adams was a member of the Trigg County Leadership Program and is excited to serve her community.
When asked why she wanted to become a real estate agent, Adams said, “I love to help others and the opportunity to meet the people around our community. Making people’s dreams become a reality is important to me.”
RE/MAX Southern Charm opened its doors April of 2015 by Karen Randels.
