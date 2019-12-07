MURRAY — Parker Ford Lincoln announced this week that it has been named among the dealer groups in Reputation. com’s 2019 Automotive Reputation Report, an in-depth analysis of online reputation for the world’s 28 largest automotive manufacturers across more than 16,000 individual dealerships.
Parker Ford Lincoln came in at No. 62 with a Reputation Score of 756 outranking over 15,900 other dealer groups nationwide. The Murray dealership said that these measurements are testimony to its commitment and dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and creating the best-possible experience for car buyers, from their initial online search to purchasing a vehicle.
“We’re thrilled to be ranked among the Top Dealer Groups in the country for Reputation Score,” said Dealer Principal David Parker. “We take our commitment to our customers very seriously, and do all we can to ensure a top-notch car-buying experience for every customer. Reputation.com’s prestigious list includes many industry-leading dealerships, auto brands and dealer groups, and it’s an honor to be recognized alongside them.”
To create the 2019 Automotive Reputation Report, Reputation. com’s data science team applied artificial intelligence, machine learning and sentiment analysis to unstructured text of reviews and other online sources from the dealerships included in the study. In addition to the Top 100 Dealerships, the report also ranks the top dealer groups and auto brands, and provides insight into how dealers can increase sales by focusing on increasing online visibility, customer engagement and customer sentiment through online reputation management.
“The competition for being named among the top dealer groups in this year’s study was fierce. Parker Ford’s high ranking proves that they listen to and act on customer feedback- critical activities for succeeding in today’s Feedback Economy, in which your growth as a business depends on customer opinions and sentiment,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “We applaud Parker Ford’s ability to attract and delight auto buyers in this highly competitive industry, and congratulate them on this significant achievement!”
Today’s auto buyer finds a dealership to buy or service a vehicle online, and they rely on information from search results, online reviews and social media communities to help inform their decisions. Parker Ford’s high Reputation Score means its customers are leaving positive reviews and writing about their positive experiences on social media.
Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, Reputation.com’s Reputation Score is a comprehensive index of the digital presence of business locations in more than 70 industries. It is calculated based on multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment across review sites, business listing accuracy and other indicators that reflect consumers’ car-buying experiences and opinions about dealerships - both online and onsite.
Reputation.com’s Report found that auto dealers have better overall customer sentiment and higher Reputation Scores than other major industries such as healthcare, retail banking and retail services. The average Reputation Score for auto dealers is 607, and they lead the way in review quality with an average star rating of 4.4 out of 5.
