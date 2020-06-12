WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia signed a new secretary’s order last week regarding debt management at the U.S. Department of Labor. The Secretary’s Order will centralize the debt management activities across the Department under the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO), while keeping existing mission-driven authorities and activities within the respective agencies. In so doing, the order will enhance both deterrence and the effectiveness of department programs.
Secretary Scalia said, “With the Office of the Chief Financial Officer playing a larger role in the debt management process, we will better assure that those found to have violated the law make the payments that they owe. This enhancement will further accountability, deterrence, and payments to workers of moneys owed.”
The project will include the establishment of a new dedicated debt management office within the OCFO; an automated, consolidated, comprehensive debt management IT system; and information sharing between existing departmental case management systems and applicable U.S. Department of Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal Services systems, and improved debt management process. Through these increased efforts, the department anticipates a higher collection rate.
OCFO is responsible for the financial leadership of the department and upholding strong financial management and accountability. OCFO ensures the department’s compliance with federal financial integrity legislation, including the Chief Financial Officers’ Act. OCFO delivers timely, accurate, and reliable financial information to decision makers through efficient and effective financial systems and business processes, fosters effective stewardship of public funds, and safeguards fiscal integrity through effective internal controls.
“We owe it to the workers of this country to carry out the mission of the department,” Chief Financial Officer James Williams said. “Making sure that bad actors are held accountable for their actions is a fundamental aspect of our work. By centralizing debt management in OCFO, the department is taking additional steps to protect the American worker.”
