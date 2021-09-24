JACKSON, Tenn. – Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC (ATA) is proud to announce the addition of Heather Castleman in the newly created position of client relations director. Castleman, formerly of a large national bank, will bring her skillset to the ATA team effective Sept. 27.
ATA implemented this role to support client relationships and to better understand business owners’ needs in order to connect them with the abundant resources that ATA has to offer. Castleman’s primary goal is to prioritize the interests of current and future clients by facilitating conversations and fostering lasting relationships between advisees and ATA. She will serve as a liaison for ATA’s family of firms and advisory services.
“Heather has a great talent of meeting her advisees’ needs and helping them reach financial goals through personal relationships,” said John Whybrew, managing partner of ATA. “Her experience of maintaining relationships with clients in several states and managing a team of private client relationship managers will allow her to successfully forge connections between our clients, CPAs and the rest of our firm.”
Castleman comes to ATA with 25 years of experience managing client relationships in the financial services industry. She was most recently a private client relationship manager and the team lead for community banking at First Horizon Bank. Castleman’s priorities throughout her career have been building and maintaining positive relationships with clients as well as providing the best services available for customers.
“I am looking forward to this new opportunity in my career,” said Castleman. “This position will allow me to continue to focus on building lasting relationships and helping others. In this role, my goal is to show others that ATA has a full stack of resources available both to individuals and to the business community.”
Heather is married to Alan, a realtor with Hickman Realty Group in Jackson. They have been married for 26 years and have two daughters, Paige and Zoe.
ATA has 13 office locations in Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. One of those offices is in Murray.
