PADUCAH – Signet Federal Credit Union recently had a groundbreaking ceremony for their new headquarters. The office will be located across from West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Pecan Drive and Colonial Court in Paducah.
The new two story 15,000 square-foot facility will be a gateway to the Pecan Drive community. The full-service operations center will offer drive-thru and lobby services, an ATM, and other traditional banking services. The design allows the community credit union to operate more efficiently by consolidating existing employees from separate offices and further expand staffing for continued growth.
Carlene Scillian, president of Signet, said “We are excited to begin construction of our new full-service operations center. We’ve had great success starting from a very modest beginning in 1939 in the basement of the IC Railroad Administration office. We currently serve 19,000 people and have grown to $287 million in assets. We have a very strong commitment to supporting our communities and look forward to expanding that support in the future.”
A&K Construction, along with many other local contractors, have been selected to construct the new operations center, demonstrating Signet’s passion for supporting the surrounding communities.
Signet Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution with the philosophy of people-helping-people. They are committed to offering banking services to all of western Kentucky and strive to improve the economic and social well-being of people from all backgrounds. Signet is also dedicated to sponsoring and teaching financial literacy in schools. To learn more, visit www.signetfcu.com.
