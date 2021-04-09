MURRAY — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance are proud to announce that Peel & Holland Insurance has earned a 2021 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with Soup for the Soul, and demonstrating its commitment to making a positive change within their community. The award includes a $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit Soup for the Soul, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the hungry in the Calloway County community, through giving food for the body, kindness for the soul, and hope for the future.
Peel & Holland Insurance has been partnering with Soup for the Soul in multiple ways since its inception six years ago. Kenny Roth, the agency’s risk advisor, currently serves on the board and assists with their billing and payroll. One of the agency’s owners, Roy Riley, leads development and fundraising initiatives and serves as chief dishwasher. His wife, Jennifer, has served as chair of the board and been instrumental in expanding the services that Soup for the Soul offers. Members of the Peel & Holland team volunteer monthly to staff the Soup for the Soul kitchen. The team prepares, cooks and serves food to more than 75 people and conduct after meal clean up. The agency also supports the organization’s Summer Lunch and Literacy Program by prepping and delivering meals to more than 300 local children in Calloway County.
The challenges of the pandemic forced Soup for the Soul to close its indoor dining area and transition to a to-go system, which in return increased meal costs for the purchase of to-go containers and the increase in clients. The building’s entranceway also needed to be renovated to streamline food distribution for the new to-go model. Until restrictions ease, they are also operating with only five volunteers, down from nearly 200 before the pandemic. Soup for the Soul will use the $10,000 Make More Happen Award donation to provide nearly 2,300 meals for its clients as each meal costs approximately $4.50 to produce.
“With so many more people experiencing food insecurity, our community needs our help, and we are honored that Peel & Holland Insurance has the opportunity to support Soup for the Soul and the services they provide to Calloway County,” said Kenny Roth, an independent agent for Peel & Holland Insurance. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Soup for the Soul with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”
Beginning this Wednesday, April 7, the story of Peel & Holland Insurance and Soup for the Soul will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite www.AgentGiving.com/peel-holland-insurance ,allowing the nonprofit a chance to earn the additional $5,000. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes— shares to social media and comments on their story—the donation will be doubled to $10,000.
“We are so proud of our agents and their commitment to volunteering for important causes in their local communities to raise both funds and awareness,” said Ann Heidemann, Liberty Mutual Insurance Kentucky Region Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in the Murray community and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”
Throughout 2021, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of a project they worked on.
