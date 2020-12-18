MURRAY — Sportable Scoreboards, a leading scoreboard manufacturing company located in Murray, has completed an extensive rebranding effort.
At the heart of the rebranding is a change of the company name to Varsity Scoreboards – matching the name of their most popular scoreboard brand. Coinciding with the company name change, Varsity Scoreboards is also launching an updated website and logo.
A news release said Varsity Scoreboards has become one of the most highly recognized brands in the youth sports market over the last decade. In fact, the market success of Varsity Scoreboards is the driving force behind the decision to change the company’s name.
“Within our market throughout the country, Varsity Scoreboards has become well known,”said company CEO Mike Daniel. “Locally, however, we’ve still largely been known as Sportable Scoreboards. The company name change is an opportunity for us to officially acknowledge the success of the Varsity Scoreboards brand and how we are identified in the market.”
Varsity Scoreboards specializes in affordable, high quality scoreboards to bring the unforgettable moments of hometown sports to life for every local league and school team so they can celebrate their hometown pride.
