A spectator in the open court square might have seen many signs of life returning to the town. Students hurried along, talking eagerly. Merchants met for the first time and spoke of … trade. —James Lane Allen, Old King Solomon’s Coronation
It has been just over a year since life was tossed and turned into the unknown, but our beloved court square has experienced some changes during that time. Despite the uncertainty of the last year, several new businesses set up shop on the square. As vaccines roll out and people become more confident venturing into the public, we want to invite you all to familiarize yourself with some of our new and old friends on the court square.
Butter and Grace is a catering and takeaway food service. Here is how it works: they’re only open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a weekly menu available online. If you struggle with a hectic schedule and making supper at the end of the day, you can pick up some of their pre-made meals. When you return home, all you have to do is heat them up, and you’re good to go. Trust me, they have delicious food. I’ve had some of it, and I couldn’t endorse it enough. It’s best to message them on Facebook or order via their website at www.butterandgracecatering.com to guarantee you’ll have enough of what you want. They also have carry-out dinners as well. Check them out.
Raggle Taggle is a charming boutique that has rustic home décor. If you are interested in locally-made products, this is the place for you. They feature different products such as soaps, jewelry and crocheted items from local artists. They also offer custom woodworking and craft classes, so if you wanted to learn a new skill, you could certainly do so.
Our dear friends at Red Bug Yarn & Gifts recently made a move to the court square. Not only do they have fine yarns, but they also have specialty coffees, teas, soaps and lotions, hand-crafted jewelry, and so much more. You can even take classes on crocheting and knitting.
Murray Flower Company is ready to meet all your flower needs. You can pick up your order, or it can be delivered for you. Right now, they are featuring some lovely spring bouquets. Who doesn’t love a fresh arrangement of flowers this time of the year?
Green Cleaning is a residential and commercial cleaning service with over 13 years of cleaning experience, owned by Murrayan Mindy DeShields. She and her team are licensed and insured. They provide an environmentally friendly professional cleaning service to those who require it, so you should check out their website’s testimonials. Glowing reviews indeed.
Caddas Law Offices arrived on the square to help anyone with their personal injury, business law, estate & trust, or bankruptcy needs. Jacob Caddas was raised here in Murray and obtained his undergraduate degree at Murray State before going to law school. He’s been practicing law for nearly a decade.
Beauty Marks, Ink is your one-stop shop for all things brow & lash. Owner, Ashley Collins offers long-lasting, smudge-proof, tattooed and henna eyebrows, facial threading services, and more in downtown Murray. She loves nothing more than helping women see how truly beautiful they are by enhancing their natural beauty.
The Wallis Lounge may be the perfect venue if you need to rent a temporary space for a baby shower, bridal shower or to host an event. With an open floor plan, you can very well arrange it according to your needs. Call 270-759-9474 to schedule a visit to see if it would be the ideal space for your next get-together.
Murray Main Street is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to stimulate economic development and investment in the historic district by promoting its distinctive qualities through preservation and improvement making it a great place to live, work, shop and play. We encourage everyone to become involved so we can continue to cultivate the rich quality of life everyone expects in our community. For more information, visit our website at www.murraymainstreet.org or check out our facebook page at DowntownMurray.
What’s happening on the square
May 7 Movies on the Square: Madagascar, 8 p.m.
May 9-15 Main Street week
May 22 Murray Farmers Market opens, 7 a.m.
June 4 Trivia Night, 6:30pm
For information regarding any happenings, contact Murray Main Street Inc. at 270-759-9474.
