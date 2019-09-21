Summer has come and gone and with that, Lawson Flooring has completed one year of business in downtown Murray! Maybe you have considered remodeling your home but have put it off. Now is the time to take on those projects. Consider Lawson Brothers Flooring. With over 21 years of experience, let them be your choice to replace either your carpet, wood, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, planks or even permastone flooring.
Though they have been in the flooring business for some time, they opened shop in Murray’s court square in August 2018 as a result of growing their business. A survey of customer testimonials generally points to two things: their professionalism as well as the quality of their work. These qualities have led to their growth, so they know how to treat customers and to do a stellar job. They have also been ardent supporters of the Murray community by being Racer Proud as well as being active in Relay for Life. When I stopped by to interview them for this piece, I had to be delayed because they were so busy tending to their customers’ needs — a sure sign that they are in high demand.
You can stop by their showroom at 111 South Fourth St. on Murray’s court square, or they can bring samples to you. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached by phone at 270-873-2035. Lawson Brothers not only handles residential needs but commercial as well. As the name suggests, brothers Cleveland and Justin Lawson put their best foot forward toward giving you the best value for your buck. They offer free in-home measuring and estimates, and they are fully insured. Give these guys a call and let them beautify your home.
Murray Main Street is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to stimulate economic development and investment in the historic district by promoting its distinctive qualities through preservation and improvement making it a great place to live, work, shop and play. We encourage everyone to become involved so we can continue to cultivate the rich quality of life everyone expects in our community. For more information, visit our website at www.murraymainstreet.org or check out our facebook page at DowntownMurray.
What’s happening on the square in September and October?
• Sept. 21, Farmers Market, 7 am-noon; Outdoor Movie “Back to the Future” 7 pm.
• Sept. 27, Mario Kart Tournament, 7 pm.
• Sept. 28, Farmers Market. 7 am-noon, Real Estate Open House, 10 am-2 pm.
Oct. 3, Market-To-Menu Dinner, 5:30 pm.
Oct. 4, Outdoor Movie “How to Train Your Dragon” 7 pm.
Oct. 12, Double Feature Outdoor Movie, “Hocus Pocus” 6:30 pm, “Ghostbusters,” 8 pm.
For any information about the above activities, contact Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
