I grew up in a home where the majority of our furniture was acquired at flea markets, yard sales or consignment shops. My mother and aunt were women who decorated their houses, not with the fanciest or shiniest of furniture, but with furniture of sturdy quality at a bargain. Having visited A Good Thing Consignment Shop on Main Street, I felt like this was a place that not only my mother and aunt would love to peruse, but my wife, too.
For over 20 years, they have served western Kentucky by providing quality furniture and décor to any customer with the desire or need. Throughout that time, they have been at two previous locations before settling on Main Street. The store boasts not only common trends, but antique furniture. As I walked around the store, I saw some pieces that reminded me of a bygone era. Being a Downton Abbey and early twentieth century fan, I noticed some pieces that I could have seen replicas on the big screen, in such period dramas. In another room, I saw modern century pieces like a credenza or loveseat. A Good Thing Consignment has something for every style.
Owner Angela Adams has a few ways of acquiring the pieces for the showroom. She works with several consignors, which will send her pictures and details of furniture she will use to judge whether or not it will work in her store. Sometimes families might wish to liquidate their departed loved ones’ goods, but lack the time for an estate sale, so she will acquire their pieces, deal them, and cut a check to the family for a percentage of the sale price. People can bring her the items, or she will pick them up within a reasonable distance. Each piece of furniture is carefully screened to ensure there is no worry of infestation, so purchasers can be confident that they are getting quality furniture. The selection process is a part of what makes A Good Thing so successful, and what has contributed to their 20-plus year longevity.
What I was unaware of was that Angela is also an interior designer. Depending on the needs of her customers, she can go onsite and work with what a person has, or adorn a room from scratch for a nominal fee. If you’re facing difficult decisions about where to put what, or how to achieve the balance in a specific place, give her a ring! They deliver to Calloway County and surrounding counties, or people can load up the furniture at the time of purchase with their vehicle. They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and are active on Facebook and Instagram. Check out their website at https://www.agoodthingconsignment.com/ to see what additional services they provide and how they work with consignors.
What’s happening on the square in November and December!
• Nov. 15-17: Holiday Open House.
• Nov. 16: Outdoor Movie- “The Santa Clause,” 5 p.m.
• Nov. 30: Shop Small Saturday.
• December 6: Kenlake Foods Main Street Merriment , 5-8 p.m.
• Dec. 6-7: Holiday Farmers Market.
• Dec. 6-8: The Murray Bank Ice Skating Rink.
• Dec. 14: Holiday Farmers Market.
For any information about the above activities, please contact Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
