Have you driven down Fourth Street and stopped at Sycamore Street to notice the window front of Murray Pet Grooming? How about the awning that identifies the offices of Jones-Pruitt Law Office on the court square? Perhaps you’ve been in one of the many businesses in Murray that hangs flyers for the Bill Wells Make a Difference day, or received a dictionary donated by Rotary Club of Murray brought home by your elementary student. If you’ve seen one or all of these pieces, you’re viewing the handiwork of Printing Services of Murray.
In 1964, Mr. Joe Pat Winchester began the company in his basement with a printing press. Over the decades, owners would change, but one employee remained the same, Danny Pruitt. After being hired in 1984, Pruitt worked his way up to CEO, eventually purchasing the company himself.
Unlike many companies, as soon as you walk into the offices of Printing Services, nestled just north of Main Street on Fourth Street, the first office on the right is where to find Pruitt, door open and ready to receive visitors. In today’s atmosphere of professional standards, it is odd that the owner of a company would be front and center of his business creating relationships with his customers. Pruitt strives to always make an effort to interact with his clients and friends, and often provides a warm greeting with an available chair.
Pruitt began at the bottom, literally. He swept the printing room floors and remembered when the staff was more substantial until technology advanced, changing the face of the printing industry. The newest technology calls for a smaller number of employees, but of such a caliber that they can navigate the changing of modern technology. Pruitt will be attending an industry expo this month, during which he will learn the latest advancements to better serve his customer base.
The company isn’t solely interested in business needs, but also works with many individuals on personal projects. A great example of this is when brides come in with ideas for wedding invitations, and ask if their design can be implemented. Printing Services handles many wedding requests, and other event designs. It is safe to say that your branding and printing needs are in good hands with the staff at Printing Services of Murray. While they can handle services that were a staple of the past, they continue to work in the present and toward the future.
What’s happening on the square in October and November?
Oct. 12: Farmers Market, 7 am-noon; double feature outdoor movie, “Hocus Pocus,” 6:30 p.m, “Ghostbusters,” 8 p.m.
Oct. 19: Farmers Market, 7 a.m.-noon.
Oct. 26: Farmers Market, 7 a.m.-noon
Nov. 16: Outdoor Movie, “The Santa Clause, ”5 p.m.
Nov. 15-17: Holiday Open House.
Nov. 30: Shop Small Saturday.
For any information about the above activities, please contact Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
