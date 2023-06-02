Editor's Note: A link to the county unemployment rates are below.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 25, 2023) — Unemployment rates fell in 78 counties between April 2022 and April 2023, rose in 25, and stayed the same in 17 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
Calloway County’s unemployment rate for April 2023 was 3.6%. The county was reported to have a civilian labor force of 16,674, with 593 unemployed and 16,081 employed. April’s unemployment rate was down compared to the 4.1% rate reported in March 2023, and the rate was the same as the rate reported in April 2022.
The unemployment rate for the eight-county Jackson Purchase area as a whole was 3.5%. The Jackson Purchase reportedly had a civilian labor force of 85,942, with 2,967 unemployed and 82,975 employed. The highest unemployment rate in the Purchase area was Ballard County with 4.8% unemployment, and three counties tied for the lowest rat , with Carlisle, Hickan and McCracken counties each reporting 4.2% unemployment.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.4%. It was followed by Caldwell, Carroll and Oldham counties, 2.5% each; and Anderson, Fayette, Henry, Nelson, Scott, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties, 2.6% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.5%. It was followed by Lewis County, 7.3%; Martin County, 6.9%; Elliott County, 6.7%; Carter County, 6.5%; Breathitt County, 5.8%; Greenup County, 5.7%; Johnson County, 5.6%; and Knott and Letcher counties, 5.4% each.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.2% for April 2023, and 3.1% for the nation.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted April 2023 unemployment rate was released on May 18, 2023, and can be viewed here.
In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
