FRANKFORT — Unemployment rates fell in 90 counties between March 2022 and March 2023, rose in 18, and stayed the same in 12 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
Calloway County’s unemployment rate for Match 2023 was 4.1%. The county was reported to have a civilian labor force of 16,863, with 697 unemployed and 16,166 employed. March’s rate was down compared to the 4.9% unemployment rate reported in February 2023, but was the same as March 2022.
The unemployment rate for the eight-county Jackson Purchase area as a whole was 3.9%. The Jackson Purchase reportedly had a civilian labor force of 86,177, with 3,385 unemployed and 82,792 employed. The highest unemployment rate in the Purchase area was Fulton County with 5.2% unemployment, and the lowest rate was Carlisle County with 3.2% unemployment.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.8%. It was followed by Fayette County, 2.9%; Anderson, Oldham and Scott counties, 3% each; Jessamine and Washington counties, 3.1% each; and Boone, Carlisle, Carroll and Marion counties, 3.2% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.4%. It was followed by Elliott County, 8.9%; Lewis County, 8%; Breathitt County, 7.6%; Carter County, 7.4%; Martin County, 7.1%; Johnson County, 6.4%; Leslie and Greenup counties, 6.3% each; and Knott County, 6.2%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.8% for March 2023, and 3.6% for the nation.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted March 2023 unemployment rate was released on April 20, 2023, and can be viewed here.
In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
