BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) has announced the addition of Residential/Consumer Lender Brittany Story to the CFSB Calvert City Banking Center.
In a news release, CFSB said that Story brings with her a 20- year career in the financial industry. Her extensive lending background in this community will continue to ensure strong client service and further secure the future of CFSB.
Marshall County Market President Jason Jones said, “We are delighted that Brittany is now with us! She is a tremendous banker and is excited to get started with CFSB.”
Story is a graduate of Marshall County High School and attended Murray State University. Her civic activities include service as President of the Calvert Area Development Association (CADA) and she is a Community Board Member of the Calvert City-Sharpe Family Resource Center.
Brittany and her husband, Jeff live in Calvert City. The Story’s have two children, Colton, 21 and Chesney, 16. They attend Maple Hill church of Christ.
