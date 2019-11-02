MURRAY — A Murray man says that technology with which he has worked since the 1990s would save hospitals and other medical facilities not only a lot of money, but also lives.
Rick Sutton, a retired physicist who was a development instrumentation engineer at the large jet facility for General Electric in Cincinnati, said he has researched findings of the Leapfrog group that ranks hospitals across the nation every year, based on safety for patients. He said he is finding the same thing; they all have the same problem.
“The problem is not with rooms. It’s with the air,” Sutton said of how he has seen that, depending on the source, between 99,000 and 206,000 patients are dying each year from infections being contracted while in a hospital. “The CDC is the one that says 99,000 and they’re always conservative, they say.
“It’s costing hospitals $38 billion, according to the CDC. That’s for 99,000, so it must be double that when you’re talking about the other, which is compiled by Leapfrog.”
The solution he says is what he dubs a simple operation, the installation of a rack of infection-killing ultraviolet lights that fit over the air handlers of HVAC units. Sutton, who is chief science officer of Synergy Ultraviolet based in Georgia, said this system can be installed to any HVAC system and would pay for itself within a short time.
“The thing about HVAC systems is that there’s nothing in them except dirt. These things are incubators, they’re water-making machines. Well, you’re constantly circulating filters in there, and, yes, that’s capturing the big stuff but it’s not catching the little stuff, and that’s the stuff that’s killing people,” he said, discussing how the lights work.
“You just put them over the air handlers (deep in the inner reaches of the HVAC system) and we’ve got an extra strong lamp now that really socks it to it. Hospitals across the country are buying units that you roll into a room and sterilizes it. They go for $75,000 a piece, OK? For $75,000, I could do pretty well half of a small-size hospital. But what they’re doing is treating symptoms. All of the time, though, the AC is popping stuff into the room.”
The idea is the lights kill pathogens where they reside, inside the HVAC. This premise is the brainchild of Dr. Wladyslaw Kowalski, who wrote the book “Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Handbook,” which details the theory of how ultraviolet light kills these pathogens.
Sutton said numerous medical facilities so far have expressed skepticism. Some, he said, have actually tried it and say it failed to do what was being advertised.
Sutton said the problem is that the lights were not installed as designed. He said they must be installed in every part of a hospital, not just specific areas.
“There was one place we did that only had it done in the surgical area. Then, they come back and say it doesn’t work,” he said. “The reason is because they did it wrong. It does work.”
Sutton said results when the system has been installed correctly are dramatic. Not only are infections limited, but he said the HVAC systems suddenly are being more efficient.
“I went back to a hospital three weeks after I installed the lights and what I found is that it was putting out the air that it was supposed to be,” he said.
