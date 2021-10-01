MURRAY – Community Financial Services Bank recently presented a $1,250 check from CFSB’s Purchase with Purpose Program proceeds to Murray High School’s The Den Youth Service Center.
The center’s director, Jane Ann Turner, said funds will be used to assist with ongoing MHS programs.
“Thank you so much for the monetary donation to The Den Youth Service Center,” she said. “CFSB is a great community partner for our local resource centers.”
Purchase with a Purpose was a program CFSB promoted in August 2021 that dedicated funds for the High School Resource Centers in four service counties (Marshall, Calloway, McCracken and Graves). The promotion, in partnership with Discover, was based off the number of debit card swipes that CFSB clients had during the month beginning Aug. 1. At the end of that month, CFSB divided the money per market and provided each High School Resource Center with a check to supplement their programs. Through this program, $10,000 was collected and split among the schools.
Jason Pittman, CFSB Calloway County Market president, said it’s always an honor to give back to our schools and the “Purchase with a Purpose” partnership that we made with Discover provided us the opportunity to give back in a big way.
“We know the work that our resource centers do to impact students and families daily is critical to our community – so we believe they deserve to be recognized and supported any chance that we get.”
