MURRAY – The Murray Bank announced this week that Kimberly Hill, Leah Brewer and Maurice Thomas have all recently been promoted within the bank.
Kimberly Hill has been promoted to full-time teller. Hill started working at The Murray Bank earlier this year as a part-time teller and was an accounting specialist at Murray State University for 21 years before that. She resides in Murray with her 17-year-old daughter, Laci.
Leah Brewer has been promoted to TMB Solutions Center manager. A graduate of Murray State, Brewer has worked at The Murray Bank for five years. She is married to Landon Brewer and they reside in Marshall County. They have one son, 6-year-old Cohen.
Maurice Thomas has been promoted to the TMB Solutions Center. Thomas has worked at The Murray Bank for just over a year as a teller/CSR. She resides in Murray with her family.
“The expertise and dedication of our staff is crucial to ensuring that The Murray Bank remains a vital part of our community,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO at The Murray Bank. “These promotions recognize the broad range of responsibilities these ladies have assumed in their time with the bank, and we are extremely fortunate to have them as part of our team.”
