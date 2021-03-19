MURRAY – During a special presentation between games at The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic, The Murray Bank proudly presented each school superintendent with a donation in the amount of $13,475. These donations were made on behalf of all The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card holders.
“At The Murray Bank, we are committed to making a meaningful and positive contribution to the individuals, families, businesses and schools within our community,” said Tim Stark, vice-president of marketing at The Murray Bank. “With our Spirit Debit Card program we came up with a creative way to not only help, but allow our customers and fans to have a way to show their school spirit and earn money for their prospective school system at the same time.”
With this year’s donation, The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card donation totals over $182,950 total, with over $91,475 going to each school.
“On behalf of the stakeholders in the Murray Independent School District, I wish to express my gratitude to The Murray Bank for funds provided to our respective schools through their Spirit Card’s,” said Coy Sammons, Murray Independent School District Superintendent. “Financial assistance from community organizations and businesses, enable this school district to accomplish far more than it otherwise could have.”
“In these increasingly difficult financial times for Kentucky Schools, The Murray Bank Spirit Card donations allow Calloway County Schools to continue offering students both extra-curricular and co-curricular opportunities that would not be possible without this great partnership,” said Tres Settle, Calloway County School District Superintendent. “We are indeed blessed to have the support of The Murray Bank and remain honored by the investment that The Murray Bank customers and leadership continue to make in the children of this great community.”
The Murray Bank offers two Spirit Debit Cards, a Laker card and a Tiger card. Each Spirit Card features the logo of the school of choice on the face of the card. Customers of The Murray Bank can choose which school themed card they would like to carry and with each swipe of their Spirit Debit Card, The Murray Bank will make a donation directly to the school districts.
To get more information on how you can get a Spirit Debit Card and start helping your school, contact one of our customer service representatives at The Murray Bank by calling 270-753-5625, or by stopping by one of our three offices.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is proud to be Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank has three offices; 405 South 12th Street, 700 North 12th Street, both in Murray, and in Hazel at 405 Main Street. The Murray Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
