MURRAY – In recognition of Community Banking Month in April, The Murray Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are honoring the time-tested relationship banking model that defines community banking and reminding consumers that community banks are well positioned to serve their diverse needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
“As longstanding members of this community, The Murray Bank will continue to stand with our customers, offering assistance and support as we work together to overcome this national health crisis,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “I commend fellow community bankers across this great nation for helping to uplift impacted communities nationwide and serving as shining stars during these unprecedented times.”
Community banks from coast to coast are demonstrating their flexibility to address the financial needs of their customers while performing acts of service that exemplify their symbiotic relationship with their communities.
If you are a customer of The Murray Bank and are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19, the quickest way for us to assist you is by visiting our website and our COVID-19 Relief Program page. Please review the information available and complete the form for assistance options. We are here to help you through this time and have many options available for assistance.
“It’s during times like this when we see the nation’s community banking star shine the brightest as these local lending heroes shepherd their customers and communities through times of unprecedented challenge,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “The stories I am hearing about how community bankers are being caring, creative, persistent, and going above and beyond, are making such a powerful difference in the lives of consumers, small business owners and farmers across this great nation. The spirit of our industry is shining through in incredible ways.”
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.