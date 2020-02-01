MURRAY – The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove, presented Leah Brewer with the Employee of the Quarter award at the Bank’s recent employee meeting. Brewer currently works as a customer service specialist.
“It sounds cliché, but when I first came to work at The Murray Bank, I was just in awe of my co-workers,” said Brewer. “I remember thinking that I would have to work really hard if I wanted to represent The Murray Bank as well as they did and I feel validated that my coworkers are starting to see in me what I’ve seen in them all along. I am truly proud of the place that I work, and the people that I work with, and I hope to spend many more years here with them.”
In addition to her strong work ethic and ongoing support of the Bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“Leah is excellent in everything she does,” said Hargrove. “We appreciate the commitment and dedication she demonstrates to our customers, our bank and the community we serve.”
A graduate of Murray State University, Brewer has worked at The Murray Bank for over three years. She is married to Landon Brewer and they reside in Marshall County. They have one child, a son Cohen Brewer,who is 4.
The Employee of the Quarter award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank has three offices; 405 S. 12th St., 700 N. 12th St., both in Murray, and 405 Main St. in Hazel. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call (270) 753-5626, (270) 492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
