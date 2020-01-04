MURRAY — Over a five week period members of the team at The Murray Bank went into classrooms throughout the Calloway School District and provided students with real-world lessons in financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship.
“Junior Achievement is a great opportunity for our young people to be mentored by successful business people, being taught good principles and good values, and help them prepare to become a rising generation and the leaders of tomorrow,” said Tim Stark, Vice President of Marketing at The Murray Bank and JA coordinator for Murray and Calloway County.
Junior Achievement programs teach financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA’s age-appropriate classroom and experiential programs begin at the elementary school level, teaching children how they can influence the world around them as individuals, workers and consumers. The learning continues through the middle and high school grades, as students prepare for the economic and workforce issues they will face in the future.
“This is such a rewarding experience for me! I love having the opportunity to get to know some amazing kids and to hopefully teach them something about financial literary,” said Eleshia Brandon, vice president at The Murray Bank. “The program provides hands-on, easy-to-teach lessons that engaged every student in the classroom. Not only did we all learn together, but we had a blast doing it!”
Programs taught by The Murray Bank included “Our City,” “Our Nation,” and “Our Region.”
“Our City” introduces students to financial literacy and grade-level social studies learning objectives, including how people manage their money and the importance of economic exchange within a city.
“Our Region” introduces students to entrepreneurship and upper elementary grades social studies learning objectives, including regions, resources, and supply chains.
“Our Nation” introduces students to the intersection of work readiness and social studies learning objectives, including how the free market system serves as an economic engine for business and careers.
If your classroom or business would like to get involved with Junior Achievement, please contact Tim Stark at (270) 753-5626 to get started.
