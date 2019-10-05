MURRAY — In recognition of National Cybersecurity Month in October, The Murray Bank wants to remind consumers of simple steps they can take to safeguard their sensitive data when making purchases online or via a smart device and what to do if they suspect their information has been compromised.
“Educating customers about account security and cyber threats is something we all must be conscious about if we want to reduce the risk of sensitive information being exploited for criminal use,” said Jeff Cottingham, IT Director at The Murray Bank. “We take great care in handling our customers’ sensitive information and want to equip them with practical steps they can take to help strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity ecosystem and avoid falling prey to identity theft and fraud this holiday season.”
There are steps consumers can take to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of identity theft or fraud:
Enable the strongest authentication tools offered by their bank. Popular authentication methods include biometrics, security keys and single-use codes.
Use complex passwords and differentiate them across multiple platforms. For example, customers should use one password for their online bank account and another for their email account.
Do a system check. Purge unused apps and outdated or sensitive information stored in old files and emails and ensure all software on internet-connected devices is current.
Consumers can also make sure their account has not been compromised by taking the following steps:
Check bank statements regularly to ensure the purchases are legitimate.
Read the fine print when purchasing items online. Often a website or application will ask for permission to save account information.
Stay vigilant. Be mindful when shopping online and look for signs of illegitimate websites. Spelling or grammatical errors, missing contact information, and suspicious URLs or email addresses are all red flags.
If you would like to learn even more about this topic, The Murray Bank invites you to join them on Nov. 6 starting at 11 for a “Lunch and Learn about Cyber Security.” Topics to be discussed that day will include Best Practices for Your Business, Passwords and Multi-Factor Authentication, and Free and Low Cost Resources. RSVP to the event by emailing: tstark@TheMurrayBank.com
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is proud to be Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call (270) 753-5626, (270) 492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
