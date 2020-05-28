MURRAY — A pair of Murray banks joined forces to provide needed assistance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital in recent weeks.
The Murray Bank and Independence Bank were those banks and, between the two entities, they were able to purchase and deliver 1,000 KN95 masks to the hospital several days ago.
Tim Stark, vice president and marketing director at The Murray Bank, reached out to Independence Bank at the end of March and inquired about the possibility of the two banks partnering to help meet the need for PPE equipment in the community surrounding the COVID-19 circumstances.
“We were happy to jump on board and each organization purchased 500 masks. This collaboration was a unique one but an easy choice for both organizations to make” Stark said. “As we navigate these unprecedented times, the only way to do that is together. Even as we continue to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and stay apart, it is important for us to come together as a community to help support those in need, especially those serving on the frontline as our medical staff is doing.
“It is essentially important for communities to band together right now with every resource possible. The healthcare providers in our community help protect and care for our neighbors, friends, family members, patrons, and colleagues. The more we work together and assist our healthcare providers when needed, the faster we can help move past this.”
“Local love and investing in our community has always been a big part of what we do as a financial institution,” said Heidi Shultz, Independence Bank president. “But that has taken on an entirely different meaning over the past few months with the situation regarding COVID-19. It has become more important than ever to unite together to provide for the needs that our community has and to find creative ways to do so as we have followed CDC guidelines and remained apart. We were glad to have the opportunity to come together with The Murray Bank to do this for the hospital. We are grateful to them for their willingness to collaborate together and support those on the frontline serving our community.”
