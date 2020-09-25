MURRAY – Hurricane Laura and the recent wildfires along the West Coast are unfortunate reminders of the devastating financial impact that can accompany a natural disaster. In recognition of National Preparedness Month in September, ICBA and The Murray Bank want to remind consumers of simple steps they can take to prepare their financial documents and help alleviate financial concerns ahead of a natural disaster or emergency.
“In times of crisis, knowing that your private financial data are protected can allow you to focus on what’s most important — ensuring the safety of you and your loved ones,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “While it may be impossible to avert a natural disaster, your trusted community bank can help you create a financial preparedness plan to minimize the long-term effects of these unplanned emergencies and jumpstart your financial recovery.”
The Murray Bank offers the following tips to help consumers prepare and recover from a natural disaster:
• Prepare backup communications plans if both cellular and landline services fail.
• Store digital and paper copies of critical documents in a safe deposit box. These include a driver’s license, passport or military ID, bank and investment account information, proof of occupancy, a mortgage deed, insurance policies and three years of tax returns.
• Make copies of personal documents — marriage license, birth certificates, adoption papers — for safekeeping and alert a relative, trustee or attorney of their location.
• Print out contact information for trustees, guardians and executors and pack them away for safekeeping. Share a copy with a trusted family member or friend.
• Create an inventory of personal and household valuables and use photo or video documentation to help assess their value and determine replacement costs.
• Contact your insurance agent or visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) website, to determine if you need a flood insurance policy. FEMA also offers a guide with checklists to help prepare for emergencies and natural disasters.
“Customers can rely on The Murray Bank to provide critical resources and assistance when they need it most,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO at The Murray Bank. “The Murray Bank has been, and always will be there to stand shoulder to shoulder with our customers and communities in good times and in bad.”
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.