MURRAY — The Murray Bank has announced that Catherine Lanier has been promoted to the position of vice president of human resources. Lanier joined The Murray Bank as a human resources coordinator in May of 2017.
“Under Catherine’s leadership, The Murray Bank has improved all of our HR processes and we want to recognize her for that,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “We are confident in her ability to continue to address our future needs, including improvement of recruitment and talent management, and facilitation of a highly engaged workforce that supports our growth.”
Lanier is originally from Trenton, Tennessee and a graduate of Murray State University in 1999 with an undergraduate and master’s degree in organizational communications. Lanier resides in Calloway County with her husband, Alan, and their three children, daughters Elizabeth, 12, and Emma, 8, and son William, 10.
Lanier is active in a host of civic endeavors, serving as leader for two Girl Scout troops and supporting her children’s interests in academics, sports and the arts. Additionally, she and her family serve and worship at First Baptist Church in Murray.
“I am honored to be recognized by the leadership of The Murray Bank in this way,” said Lanier. “We have a wonderful bank family, and I am eager to continue the progress we have made in developing our employees for greater success.”
Lanier can be reached at the main office of The Murray Bank, 405 S. 12th St., or by calling (270) 753-5626.
Founded in Murray, KY, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.
For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call (270) 753-5626, (270) 492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
