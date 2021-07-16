MURRAY -- West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, Inc. (WKRECC) announced a new partnership with TVA EnergyRight®, Purchase Area Development District, and The Murray Bank of Murray to offer a special Home Uplift program to 40 income-qualified homeowners in the WKRECC community. WKRECC members who participate in Home Uplift can receive free home energy upgrades that increase the energy efficiency and comfort of their homes while lowering their energy bills.
In addition to receiving energy upgrades installed by a member of the TVA-trained Quality Contractor Network, Home Uplift participants also receive energy education focused on empowering homeowners to take control of their energy use through low-cost and no-cost energy-saving techniques.
Qualifying members must meet the following requirements:
• Household income at or below 50% Area Median Income (adjusted for household size);
• Be either 62-years-old or older or have a household member with a documented disability;
• undergo an energy audit;
• Be the primary account holder of active electrical service with WKRECC for one year;
• Own and occupy their home.
Upgrades typically made through the program include HVAC repair/replacement, insulation, air penetration reduction, replacing windows and doors, as well as minor health and safety repairs that enable energy upgrades.
WKRECC is now accepting program applications. Applications will be available by calling
888-986-7262 or emailing support@mytva.com. Due to limited funding, qualified participants will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.
“We are proud to partner with WKRECC to change lives one home at a time,” said Cindy Herron, vice president of Energy Services & Programs for TVA. “By investing in home energy upgrades, we are helping our neighbors save money on their power bills, live healthier, and enjoy a better quality of life.”
“Home Uplift is a great example of our commitment to our communities,” said WKRECC President and CEO David Smart. “Improving the efficiency of a member’s home can be life-changing. We are proud to serve the members of WKRECC and offer programs like Home Uplift.”
