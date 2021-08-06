WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday announced an alliance with the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in the national organization’s workplace equity efforts.
Established by the department’s Office of Disability Employment Policy, the three-year alliance will include a range of collaborative activities and provide tools and information for the organization’s members in an effort to advance inclusion of people with disabilities in America’s workforce.
“Disability is an important component to pursuing workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity has a long history of supporting dedicated professionals whose work advances these goals in our nation’s workplaces,” said Office of Disability Employment Policy Deputy Assistant Secretary Jennifer Sheehy. “The organization joins our growing list of alliance partners who are determined to rebuild our economy equitably so that all people – including people with disabilities and others from historically marginalized communities – share in the benefits of our nation’s recovery.”
Founded in 1974, the non-profit American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity is the longest-standing national organization of equal opportunity professionals engaged in leading, directing and managing affirmative action, equal opportunity, diversity and other human resource programs.
“The members of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity are equal opportunity professionals in colleges and universities, private industry and government who understand and embrace the value of promoting access, equity and diversity for all employees, including individuals with disabilities,” said AAAED President Dr. Richard Anthony Baker. “Our organization and its members stand ready to partner with the U.S. Department of Labor and its Office of Disability Employment Policy.”
ODEP, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is the only non-regulatory federal agency that promotes policies and coordinates with employers and all levels of government to increase workplace success for people with disabilities. Its alliance initiative enables organizations to work with the agency to develop and implement model policies and initiatives that increase the recruitment, hiring, retention and career advancement of people with disabilities.
