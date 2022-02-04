MURRAY – The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove recently presented Jessica Wallace with the Employee of the Quarter award at the bank’s recent employee meeting. Wallace currently works as a Balancing Specialist at The Murray Bank.
“I love it when my job allows me to be helpful to those around me, whether that’s our customers or my coworkers,” Wallace said. “So when I am recognized for doing something I love, it makes it that much more meaningful.”
In addition to her strong work ethic and ongoing support of The Murray Bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“Jessica’s experience as a teller, coupled with her inherent desire to help others, makes her an exemplary member of our Deposit Operations team,” Hargrove said. “We appreciate the commitment and dedication she demonstrates to our customers, our bank and the community we serve.”
Wallace has worked at The Murray Bank for almost three years, advancing in different roles. She is engaged to be married to Stuart Austin in July of 2022. Their family includes three children, Daniel and Savannah Austin and William Wallace.
The Murray Bank Employee of the Quarter award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
