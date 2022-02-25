MURRAY – Shannon Waltmon has been appointed as a new agency manager with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance at the Calloway County Farm Bureau office. Waltmon’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, vice president of agency support and marketing for KFB Insurance.
Prior to accepting this role, Waltmon served as the agency manager in the Fulton County Farm Bureau office. He brings 25 years of experience to the position.
In his new position, Waltmon will call on the residents of Calloway County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will also manage the daily operations of the staff at the Calloway County Farm Bureau office located at 1702 KY 121 North in Murray.
Waltmon joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with Calloway County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing and leadership development activities.
