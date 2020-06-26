MAYFIELD – The 2020 Annual Meeting of Members of West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will be held July 11 at 2 p.m. Due to current health concerns, the meeting will be held online. Drive-through registration and voting will take place on Friday, July 10.
“We know the meeting is an important part of co-op membership and our goal is to provide a safe way for members to participate,” said WKRECC President &CEO David Smart.
The online meeting will be broadcast live on the co-op’s website, www.wkrecc.com. Members may also listen to the live meeting via FM radio at the WKRECC business office at 1218 W. Broadway in Mayfield. Members choosing this option are asked to arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to register. There will be no food or entertainment during the meeting.
Registration
Members may register for the annual meeting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at the parking lots of the following locations:
• Calloway County High School in Murray.
• Carlisle County High School in Bardwell.
• Graves County High School in Mayfield.
• Marshall County High School in Draffenvlle.
Members who registered on June 10 will be asked to vote on proposed updates to the WKRECC Articles of Incorporation. Each registrant will be asked to vote YES or NO on the proposed changes. To review a summary, go wo www.wkrecc.com or call 270-247-1321 to request a copy.
Board of
Directors
The WKRECC Nomination Committee has presented the following nominees to fill expiring terms on the board of directors (all 4-year terms):
• District 1 (Calloway County) – Mike Burchett.
• District 2 (Carlisle County) – Kevin Crider.
• District 3 (Graves County) – Mark Elliott.
• District 4 (Marshall County) – Dennis Barnes.
• All nominees were unopposed and will be elected by acclamation during the business session on July 11.
All registrants will be entered to win door prizes. Winners will be selected at random and announced during the meeting. Prizes will be mailed to the recipients.
For more information, go to wkrecc.com or call 1-877-495-7322.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.