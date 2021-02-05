MURRAY – Scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information, where they are trying to steal your passwords, account numbers, or Social Security numbers. Scammers launch thousands of phishing attacks like these every day — and they’re often successful gaining access to email, bank, and other personal accounts.
If you’ve fallen victim to a phishing scam, you are not alone. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that people lost $57 million to phishing schemes in one year.
“Phishing emails and text messages may look like they’re from a company you know or trust,” said Jeff Cottingham, IT director at The Murray Bank. “They may look like they’re from a bank, a credit card company, a social networking site, an online payment website or app, or an online store. You should always be extremely cautious when you get an email you don’t expect.”
If you find that you’ve committed the sin of not thinking before you click, there are actions to take to prevent or mitigate harm to your system and the network:
Immediately terminate the session. Disconnect your device from the Internet by disconnecting the ethernet cable that comes from your router and connects to your device. If you are using Wi-Fi, simply turn the power off to the router or disconnect the computer from the Wi-Fi by using the Connections tool in the Windows OS.
Back up all of your files. Now that you are not connected to the outside world, you should conduct a backup of all your files. You can save your backup onto a DVD, thumb drive, or an external hard drive.
Conduct a full system scan using your antivirus/anti-malware software. This may take a while, but you should let the tool do its job. You can use a reputable commercial product such as Norton or McAfee, or Microsoft Windows Defender comes with Windows 10.
Change the password to your email application. There is a possibility that the email was sent to you using contacts from your own contact list. Even if you did not recognize the email’s sender, it may have been a spoofed email that wanted you to think that the email had come from a long-lost acquaintance trying to reconnect. While changing your password, consider activating two-factor authentication.
Follow your company policy. If you fall victim to this sort of attack at your organization, follow the policy that is prescribed by your employer. It would not be a bad idea to unplug your computer from the network to help prevent the spread of any infection.
Please contact The Murray Bank Solutions Center immediately at 270-753-5626, if you think you have fallen victim to a phishing attack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.