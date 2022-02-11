MURRAY – WKMS is deepening its commitment to tornado impacted communities in our region with the addition of a reporter whose primary job will be to cover ongoing recovery efforts in the communities most impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado that claimed 77 lives and devastated Mayfield, Dawson Springs and other communities in our region.
With support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the WKMS newsroom welcomes reporter Lily Burris for a nine-month appointment. Burris is a recent graduate from Western Kentucky University’s journalism program. There she served as the editor-in-chief for the College Heights Herald. She also interned with the Bowling Green Daily News and Louisville Public Media.
“This position provides a great opportunity to keep the public aware of Kentucky's continuing work to recover from the tornados,” Burris said. “I hope the work I produce will bring attention to communities, groups and people in a way that will encourage readers and listeners to continue to provide support to those who need it.”
Burris will focus on stories that have gone uncovered in the wake of the tornado.
“We are so glad to welcome Lily to our team,” said WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe. “This reporting will help our small team maintain our commitment to this region and bring stories and issues to light as these communities begin a long road to rebuilding.”
Burris’ position is funded by an emergency grant from the CPB to produce journalism and/or public affairs coverage related to the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
