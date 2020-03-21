MAYFIELD —With the uncertainty created by the Coronavirus pandemic, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative knows that the people we serve are facing many concerns. Guided by cooperative values, we are dedicated to doing what we can to fulfill our civic duty and live up to the trust that our members place in us to bring them safe, affordable and reliable power. Here are several changes in business operations related to the ongoing health concerns posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19):
First, recognizing the hardships some members will experience due to COVID-19, starting Tuesday, in consultation with the Tennessee Valley Authority, disconnects for non-payment began being postponed for a limited time. For bills with due dates beginning Monday, late fees will also be waived. WKRECC will continue to monitor the situation and update this guidance as appropriate. Members facing financial difficulty during this time should call WKRECC at 1-877-495-7322.
West Kentucky RECC President & CEO David Smart says the co-op is committed to working with and for co-op members and the communities it serves during this difficult period. “We realize that our members are worried about financial uncertainty and we are taking steps to address those concerns,” said Smart.
Members are reminded that it remains the responsibility of each account holder to ultimately pay for electric service. Bills will continue to be sent as usual. Members who can make payments, even partial payments, are urged to do so, to help avoid a larger balance in the future.
Second, starting Wednesday morning, WKRECC closed all three of its business offices in Mayfield, Murray and Benton to the public to help protect the health and safety of members and staff. Line crews will continue to respond as needed to maintain a reliable power supply. Though the office lobbies are closed, members may utilize:
• Drive-through windows at Mayfield and Murray
• Night deposit boxes at all three locations
• Online and phone payment options
• Payment kiosks.
• West Kentucky RECC responsive.
Finally, starting Monday, and continuing while offices are closed, WKRECC will suspend collection of credit card fees for drive-through, online and phone payments. Please note, fees for kiosk payments are charged by the kiosk vendor and are not collected by WKRECC. Kiosk fees will not change.
“We stand ready to work with our members to meet their needs over the weeks ahead. We appreciate the patience of our members as we adjust to public health concerns and we will continue to provide the excellent customer service our members expect, albeit through non-traditional methods. Please call us if you have questions or concerns—we’re ready to help,” said Smart.
BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank issued the following announcement this week.
“As promised, we have continued to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on our region. We have been meeting regularly to discuss all federal and state regulations that are being enacted during this very fluid situation. Our plan is to make decisions to continue to serve our clients, provide for our team members and keep everyone safe and healthy. With this being stated, we have a few changes that we think are critical for our valued clients to know.
“We have decided to join other community banks in suspending lobby services starting Friday, March 20, 2020, until further notice. We will continue service through our drive thrus at all CFSB Banking Centers, ATMs and CFSB Live! Teller Machines (LTMs). You can find the list of locations for each of these services on our website at yourlifeyourbank.com. Other services, such as lending, investments and safe deposit box access, will be available through appointment only at this time.
“To make an appointment, you can call the direct line at each of our banking centers as listed below.
• Benton Banking Center-(270) 527-6079.
• Calvert Banking Center-(270) 395-3004.
• Draffenville Banking Center-(270) 527-6412
• Calloway North Banking Center-(270) 767-3388.
• Calloway Sycamore Banking Center-(270) 992-6560.
• McCracken Park Avenue Banking Center-(270) 441-8799.
• McCracken Southside Banking Center-(270) 906-7277.
• Graves County Banking Center-(270) 727-6139.
“With this change, our drive thrus will be available during our regular weekday hours of 8am until 6pm and we will extend our Saturday hours to 8am until 6pm for your convenience. Our Client Service Center hours will also be extended from 8am until 6pm on Saturday.
“Business Clients will receive separate email communication very soon. Please contact your banking centers directly if you have questions about deposits or change orders.
“As a reminder, although everyday banking transactions within CFSB Banking Center lobbies has been suspended, there are a variety of other ways to access your accounts or make transactions.
“Live Teller Machines (LTMs) and ATMs are available 24/7 and our Live Tellers are available for assistance 7 days a week, Monday through Saturday 7am-8pm and Sunday from 1pm-8pm. Deposits can be made through our LTMs while Live Tellers are available. Check yourlifeyourbank.com for a listing of all LTM and ATM locations.
“Online Banking and Mobile Banking are available 24/7. Contact our Client Service Center at 888-226-5669 if you need to set up online banking.
“Remote Deposit Anywhere (RDA) is available for deposit of checks from our mobile app. This is a free service for CFSB clients.
“CFSB Zoom, available on our mobile app, allows you to send money to anyone via text. This is a free service for CFSB clients.
“Our Client Service Center is available Monday through Saturday during our regular business hours to assist with any transactions by calling 888-226-5669.
“If there are any other changes to our services we will contact our clients via email, display prominently on our website homepage (yourlifeyourbank.com) and make posts to our social media accounts (Facebook-CFSBank, Twitter-@CFSBank, Instagram-CFSBank). Please check back frequently for updates. CFSB is proud to be part of this community and so thankful we can continue to serve you. Thank you for being part of the CFSB Family!”
