HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents.
Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC for more than 30 years.
“After my home uplift, I can really feel a difference in my house, I can breathe better and I expect to save a lot of money on my power bill,” Darnall said.
On average, Home Uplift participants save more than 25% on their energy costs each year with those who have the highest energy burden saving much more.
“Home Uplift is a difference maker,” said WKRECC President & CEO David Smart. “Together, with TVA and our community partners, we can provide so much more than just energy. It is an honor to stand here with you all, especially Ms. Darnall, as we celebrate our latest Home Uplift and leave Ms. Darnall with enhancements and improvements that will provide her with efficiency and monthly savings long into the future.”
The partnership between WKRECC and TVA EnergyRight has enabled more than $750,000 to be invested in homes through Home Uplift, with each home receiving an average of $10,000 worth of energy-efficient upgrades. Energy upgrades included: HVAC repairs or replacement, ductwork, air sealing, insulation, window and door sealing and more.
“TVA Home Uplift is a life-changing program, and we are proud to partner with West Kentucky RECC,” said Cindy Herron, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “We know that reducing our neighbors’ energy bills and helping people feel safe and comfortable in their homes lifts up our community as a whole.”
In addition to the upgrades made inside Darnall’s home, she also received beautification work in her yard. The exterior property improvements were made possible by a gracious donation from The Murray Bank and Lowe’s Home Improvement, WKRECC said.
For more information about TVA Home Uplift, visit www.EnergyRight.com/Residential/Home-Uplift.
