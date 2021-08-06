MAYFIELD – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC) recently donated $15,000 to the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation (MCED) to support its mission of fostering economic growth in Calloway County. The money is earmarked to support MCED’s recruiting and marketing efforts.
“Economic development is essential to help strengthen the local economy and provide more opportunity for our members,” said WKRECC President & CEO David Smart. “We are proud to partner with MCED to help ensure their continuing success.”
Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation Chair David Graham accepted the donation. “As Chair of the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation, I want to thank WKRECC and TVA for the generous support we receive from the Co-op,” Graham said. “These funds help us recruit and retain quality industries that provide much needed jobs and income for our citizens. We could not ask for a better partner than WKRECC and the TVA system. We all have the same goals of making our area the very best place it can be to live, work and raise a family. Thank you for all you do to help us help the community.”
