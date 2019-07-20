MURRAY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC) recently donated $15,000 to the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation (MCED) to support its mission of fostering economic growth in Calloway County. The money is earmarked to support MCED’s recruiting and marketing efforts.
“Economic development is essential to help strengthen the local economy and provide more opportunity for our members,” said WKRECC President & CEO David Smart. “We are proud to partner with MCED to help ensure their continuing success.”
Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation Chair Amy Futrell stated that, “Without these critical funds, we would not be able to recruit new companies like Dae-Il to Calloway County. Our goal is to create good jobs that support families. Like West Kentucky Rural Electric, we recognize that we all have a responsibility to help grow our region. We could not ask for better partners than WKRECC and TVA. We are grateful for the support we receive.”
