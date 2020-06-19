MURRAY — The number of individuals and families the Murray-Calloway County Need Line has helped with providing food and other necessities was already quite high before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally.
However, Need Line has managed to serve those people and, on Wednesday, it received even more help in its quest to make sure everyone who needs help can be helped. That was when representatives from the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications arrived to present Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey with a pair of $5.666 checks for a total donation of $11,332.
“This is just absolutely amazing,” Casey said upon receiving the checks from WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter and WKRECC President and CEO David Smart. “It’s been like this ever since the pandemic, and the great thing about it is that it hasn’t just come from here in Murray. Everywhere I look, we have people coming here from other places asking ‘What can we do?’”
This is part of a larger mission for the cooperatives, whose central offices are both located in Mayfield. In a news release, WKRECC Communications and Media Relations Coordinator Georgann Lookofsky said the same amounts as Need Line were also going to the Mayfield-Graves County Needline Food Pantry in Mayfield and the Marshall County Caring Needline in Benton.
Lookofsy said the total contribution between the two organizations is about $34,000. She said WKRECC’s share of the donation was made possible through a Tennessee Valley Authority matching grant program for local power companies.
The COVID-19 Community Care Fund matched funds committed by the WKRECC Board of Directors.
The presentation at the Murray office was made more special for Smart because he is also a Murray resident.
“Absolutely, yes, and this Need Line does so much for this community. Tonia has a real passion for helping people and it really shows in all of the efforts that she and the others make here at Need Line to support the community and the people that live in this community,” Smart said. “it also shows what kinds of communities we have here in western Kentucky. We are blessed to live where we do and to have the constituents we have that we’re able to live with, worship with and spend time with.
“When the time comes, they come together to support this community and that makes me proud to be part of the Murray and Calloway County community.”
Bonnstetter said it was a thrill to be present when Casey received Need Line’s check.
“Yeah, it;s really neat to see the reaction and to see the appreciation of it,” he said. “As the CEO of the telecommunication cooperative of this area, we’re proud to be part of this community and to help out those in need. This pandemic has a lot of people right now who are hurting and we’re very fortunate to be in this position to help out right now.”
