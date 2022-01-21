MURRAY – Chris Woodall has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Calloway County Farm Bureau office. Woodall’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, vice president of agency support and marketing for KFB Insurance.
Prior to accepting his role as an agent, Woodall served as the advertising director for the Murray Ledger & Times since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and is a native of Crittenden County.
In his new position, Woodall will call on the residents of Calloway County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will work with Agency Manager Bob Cornelison and the staff at the Calloway County Farm Bureau office, located at 1702 State Route 121 North in Murray.
Woodall joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties.
